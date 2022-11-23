How three ‘most wanted’ Embu crime suspects were nabbed

Three most wanted suspected criminals have been arrested in connection with a series of violent robberies in Embu County.

An undercover team of detectives raided the suspects' hideout on Tuesday and flushed them out. They were bundled into a police vehicle and whisked off to the Embu West Police Station and locked up for questioning.

Detectives recovered stolen items and seized weapons that will be used as evidence.

"Following a spate of robberies and armed attacks that have rocked Embu County and its environs, an undercover team of detectives have arrested the main suspects and recovered crucial exhibits related to the crimes," said county acting Police Commander David Kabena.

The suspects were seized after a four-day sting operation meant to curb an escalating crime wave in the town and its environs.

The suspects, aged between 37 and 44, are believed to be part of a well-organised gang.

The daring suspects were said to have broken into a house in Ishiara village, Mbeere North sub-county, and terrorised its occupants before making away with assorted household goods, cash and a motor vehicle.

CCTV recorder

The suspects forced their way into the house after disconnecting the home’s CCTV cameras. They also took away the CCTV recorder to make it harder for police to identify them.

Detectives have since recovered the vehicle and handed it back to its owner.

Last month, the same gang, armed with machetes, axes and other crude weapons, staged an attack at a homestead in Kanyuambora and robbed its owner of Sh30,000 and six mobile phones, Mr Kabena said.

The arrests came following constant complaints from residents.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Embu branch official John Mate praised the detectives.

"Traders and residents have been living in fear following the invasion of the region by the ruthless gang and we are happy some of its members have been apprehended," he said.