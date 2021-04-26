Evicted families sleeping on cold floors in schools 

A family shelters inside a classroom at Ndunguni Primary School on April 26, 2021 after being evicted from a disputed piece of land in Makima, Embu County.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • One person was shot and seriously injured during the eviction exercise.
  • Hundreds of residents have appealed for food donations from well-wishers.

Hundreds of families evicted by Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda) from their homes in Makima, Embu County are now being accommodated in public schools as they ponder their next move.

