Police nab two suspected robbers, seize a pistol

Police have arrested two suspected gangsters and seized a pistol in Embu County.

During the Tuesday evening operation, the officers also found a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.

Also confiscated were electronic goods believed to have been stolen from residents.

Led by Embu County Commissioner Eddyson Nyale, police stormed the suspects’ hideout following a tip-off from the public.

The suspects, including a woman, were accused of a series of violent robberies.

The suspects, who were on the police list of the most wanted criminals, were detained at the Embu Police Station pending their arraignment on various criminal charges.

"We had been looking for the suspects who have been attacking and robbing residents of their money and property but finally we have caught up with them," said Dr Nyale.

He thanked residents for cooperating with the security team in the fight against crime and told them to keep up the spirit.

Dr Nyale warned criminals on the loose that they would be rounded up and punished in accordance with the law.

"Those making the lives of traders and residents difficult will not be spared," he said.

Dr Nyale said it was likely the suspects had been using the pistol to unleash terror on locals.