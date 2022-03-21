Work starts on key link road in banditry-prone Kerio Valley

The government has started upgrading a key link road in the banditry-prone Kerio Valley. The road will pass through West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo counties.

The 124.5km road, which will cost taxpayers over Sh14.4 billion, is billed to be a game changer in opening up the region for investment.

It is also expected to enhance response to emergencies, particularly in dealing with the runaway insecurity that has taken a heavy toll on human lives and economic activities.

Contractors are already on site and have embarked on expanding the road and clearing boulders.

The boulders had provided a hideout for bandits, who lurked in the bushes waiting to strike at passers-by.

The road will comprise a parking yard and a 0.5km loop road at Tot in Marakwet East, a peace monument beside the 9km Chesegon Bypass, and a 16km Kilangata-Chesongoch-Tot stretch, whose construction has also commenced.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) said the Barppelo-Tot-Chesegon-Marich Pass road linking the three counties will be built by a Chinese contractor and a local company – China Railway Seventh Group and Three N International.

Area leaders led by Governor Alex Tolgos lauded the tarmacking of the road, expressing confidence that it will help mitigate the effects of perennial insecurity that has backpedalled development in the region because of poor infrastructure.

“Poor infrastructure has complicated the fight against insecurity in the region. We are optimistic that when complete, the road will ease response to distress calls and the pursuit of bandits wreaking havoc in the region,” Mr Tolgos told Nation.Africa.

The road will be shorter by over 80km for travellers heading from Nakuru via Eldoret to Marich Pass.

Governor Tolgos said the region is known for producing a range of fruits and other crops, which do not reach markets because of poor roads.

“During the annual mango harvesting season, traders from as far away as Nairobi visit the region to buy the produce but incur a lot of expenses because of the poor roads. We believe they will be relieved by the tarmac,” he said.

Governor Tolgos called on the government to build another proposed road along the Kerio River to allow easier patrols by security officers.

“Even as we congratulate the government, we are reminding them to revive the abandoned road, which was to be constructed by National Youth Service (NYS). This road will improve the overall accessibility of the region,” he said.

Travellers cruise along Isiolo-Moyale highway at Logologo area in Marsabit county. Two police officers thwarted a potentially fatal highway banditry attack along the highway. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Kenha chairman Wangai Ndirangu, at a recent public participation event in the Kerio valley, said that for the project to succeed, they are banking on local leaders, saying they are the main link between the agency and the community.

“With support from local leaders, this project will move on smoothly and we are optimistic of beating the October 2024 deadline,” Mr Ndirangu said.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said the road will spur economic growth in the entire Kerio Valley, especially for farmers who have suffered huge losses when delivering their produce to markets.