Two killed in fresh Kerio Valley attacks

Two people were shot dead while six others were seriously injured after armed bandits raided homesteads in Koitilial location in Marakwet West sub-county on Sunday.

Over 100 animals were also stolen by the bandits believed to have come from a neighboring county. The raiders also vandalised shops and motorbikes before fleeing the area.

The attack followed another on Saturday where animals were also stolen.

"Tension is high in the area. Gunshots are the order of the day, with police promising to act but it has remained just lip service. We were promised heightened security during this time when students are (sitting) the exams but unfortunately raids are ongoing,” Marakwet West MP William Kisang told Nation.

“Some students, especially from day schools, might miss exams Monday since they have fled the area with their parents."

Area Deputy County Commissioner Mathias Chishiambo said police were still pursuing the bandits, who crossed over into Baringo County.