Kimwarer residents ask State to reopen fluorspar mines after eight-year lull

After eight years of closure, the Fluorspar Mining Company in Elgeyo Marakwet could soon roar back to life.

This follows recommendations by a task force set up by the county government, which was tasked to collect views from the members of the public over the firm’s closure.

Before the company which operated in Keiyo South constituency in Kimwarer shut its doors, fluorspar mining had been the economic lifeline in the region.

According to the task force chairman Joseph Kandie who handed over the report to Governor Wisley Rotich, following a series of community engagements, there was a unanimous decision to have the firm reopened.

“The community is suffering greatly as a result of the firm’s closure and they were resolute to have the firm re-opened. The company played a key role in the community’s livelihood because they depended on it to eke a living,” he said.

Mining CS

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich said he will forward the report to Mining Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya for necessary action.

“I would like to assure the people of Kimwarer that all their concerns will be considered. I am confident that the Mining Company which used to employ thousands of people both directly and indirectly will roar back soon,” he said.

But there is a small problem: some 4,329 residents occupy at least 9,000 acres of land earmarked for fluorspar mining and will need to be compensated.

Mr Kandie said despite the local community demanding a roadmap to compensation, they gave the government a go-ahead to seek an investor to reopen the company.

“As a community, we are optimistic the company will soon roar back to life and offer relief to thousands of people now living in poverty after the company wound up its operation,” he said.

Rusting signposts at Fluorspar Mining Company in Elgeyo Marakwet County on September 28, 2021. The factory collapsed in 2016. A taskforce appointed by Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Wisley Rotich has recommended revival of the company. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Depressed demand

The company terminated operations in April 2016 over what it termed a “depressed demand and prices” of fluoride on the global market, leading to losses. It was, therefore, unsustainable to keep the plant running.

The firm played a key role in the regional economy where over 4,000 residents depended on it to eke out a living through job opportunities and market for their agricultural products.

It also played a pivotal role in the improvement of social amenities, among others.

Governor Rotich regretted that the once vibrant mining company has been lying idle despite a geological survey showing that the minerals can be mined in the region for the next 30 years.

“The factory had one of the best schools in the country and a modern health facility which also went under due to the closure,” he stated.

Employment

According to a study by Lotus Consulting firm on the ‘Economic and Social Impact of Fluorspar Mining in Kenya,’ the firm’s operations directly employed approximately 600 staff in 2015. These employees earned approximately Sh160 million in wages.

“Indirectly and via induced spending, fluorspar mining supported an additional 12,664 jobs in the Kenyan economy. This indicates an overall employment multiplier of 22. This means therefore that, for every 10 jobs at KFC, an additional 210 jobs were supported elsewhere” states the report.

It added: “From the distribution of indirect and induced output, it implies that most jobs supported were largely concentrated in labour-intensive sectors including agriculture, transport and storage, education, human health and social work activities and manufacturing.”