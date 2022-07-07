Governor Tolgos calls for justice for two killed by forest rangers

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos and his deputy Wisley Rotich have joined locals in calling for the arrest of forest guards at the Elgeyo forest station who opened fire on residents, killing two people.

The locals had stormed the station to find out more about the deaths of 22 sheep that were detained there for grazing in the prohibited area.

They threatened to destroy the facility, prompting the forest guards to open fire.

Now Governor Tolgos has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to bring the suspects to justice.

“We need the immediate arrest of those who killed the locals and the immediate transfer of all the rangers at the station until the community is furnished with sufficient answers regarding Tuesday’s incident,” said Mr Tolgos.

Forest guards observe sheep carcasses Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

“It is not going to be business as usual because this is barbaric and the force used was excessive. This is quite unfortunate because the issue could have been handled amicably instead of firing indiscriminately at the locals.”

He said opening fire at unarmed members of the public was irresponsible and heartless.

Meanwhile, Mr Rotich said the police should expedite their investigations and charge the rogue officers.

“This is uncalled for and I want to call upon investigative agencies to speed up and bring the rogue officer who fired the killer bullets to book. We are calling for a harmonious relationship between the officers and the community,” he said.

The two leaders, who also visited those injured in the skirmishes and were admitted in hospital and later spoke with their families, held talks with security and forest officials in the region and called on residents to remain calm in order to ease the building tension.

Keiyo North Police Commander Tom Makori said the rangers had been disarmed and their guns taken for ballistic analysis as investigations into the incident continue.

“Locals numbering 300 wanted to take revenge on the rangers because of the dead animals and they went ahead to extensively damage the facility [and] staff houses …,” Mr Makori said.

“The rangers opened some rounds when they realised [the angry residents wanted to] break into the armoury and exhibit stores.”

Trouble started when a farmer identified as Mr Hillary Ego traced his 22 missing sheep to the station holding yard.

"My sheep on Sunday got lost and since my farm is adjacent to the station, they had wandered there. But I was shocked when I was told to pay Sh30,000 for them to be released as they were held because I had failed to pay for a grazing permit," said Mr Ego.

Sheep carcasses at the Elgeyo Forest Station Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

He said that on Monday he went to the station and fed the animals while they were being held.

"But on Tuesday morning I could not believe my eyes, because all the sheep were lying dead. The only explanation I got is that they had been mauled by a wild animal the previous night," he narrated.

An argument between Mr Ego and the officers ensued, prompting him to alert the area village elder and other locals.

Within a short time, the station was full of irate locals, who accused the officers of deliberately allowing the animals to be mauled.

"This was not the first time such an incident happened and it is unfortunate that the rangers decided to open fire at the locals, leading to the loss of lives," said village elder Joseph Cheptaiget.

Ms Anne Chebii, another local, called for speedy investigations, saying the killings were not warranted.