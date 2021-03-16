Covid-19: Mandera county offices, Tharaka Nithi court closed

Mandera Covid lab

Mandera Governor Ali Roba poses for a picture with county officials and medics during the launch of the county's Covid-19 Molecular Laboratory at the Mandera County Referral Hospital on October 19, 2020.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Manase Otsialo  &  Alex Njeru

What you need to know:

  • In Tharaka Nithi, the county Covid-19 multi-agency committee has recommended the one-week suspension of services at the Chuka Law Courts following infections among staff.

A rise in Covid-19 cases has forced courts and county offices in Tharaka Nithi and Mandera counties to suspend operations.

