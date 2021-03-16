Covid-19: Mandera county offices, Tharaka Nithi court closed

A rise in Covid-19 cases has forced courts and county offices in Tharaka Nithi and Mandera counties to suspend operations.

In Mandera, the Treasury offices have been closed temporarily for the second time in six months after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

“A Covid-19 test on one of our staff turned positive. Consequently, as per health protocols, the Treasury offices shall remain closed for 14 days starting Monday,” stated a notice by Mr Idris Haji Diis.

Mr Diis advised all other employees to work from home and remain within Mandera in case they are needed urgently.

On Monday, Governor Ali Roba expressed fears about an increase in Covid-19 cases as the Holy Month of Ramadhan approaches.

Governor Roba noted that it is during this period that people gather in large numbers in places of worship, creating fertile ground for the virus to spread further.

“So far we have carried out 1,441 tests at the Mandera Molecular Laboratory, out of which 94 have turned out positive. Before we commissioned our Covid-19 lab, we took 854 samples to Nairobi, out of which 29 turned positive,” he said.

The laboratory has continued to record low test numbers as residents shun the process due to stigma and cultural beliefs.

Worse wave

Governor Roba further noted that the current third wave is more virulent and lethal.

“In the last few weeks, we have seen unprecedented levels of Covid-19-like symptoms with confirmed positive cases of severe forms.”

He added that an elected leader was recently discharged from ICU after a long time and that one patient died at Elwak Sub-county Hospital and another at the Mandera Isolation Centre.

By now, he said, every resident of Mandera has lost a relative or friend to Covid -19.

Mr Roba urged residents to heighten their levels of personal protection including wearing face masks at all times, sanitising or washing their hands regularly and maintaining physical distancing at all places.

Tharaka Nithi cases

In Tharaka Nithi, the county Covid-19 multi-agency committee has recommended the one-week suspension of services at the Chuka Law Courts following infections among staff.

Health executive Gichuyia Nthuraku confirmed three cases but the Nation is reliably informed that they are seven in number.

Dr Nthuraku said all those who interacted with the infected people will have been tested by the end of the week and that the premises will be fumigated.

Last Saturday, the county recorded 42 new infections, the highest number in a day since the outbreak last year. Among them were 15 students from Chuka University and 10 health workers.

Dr Nthuraku said that three weeks ago, a World Health Organization (WHO) official from Juba visited the county to inspect preparedness to manage the disease, only to test positive after interacting with several health workers.

So far,Tharaka nithi has recorded 313 cases, including 81 among health workers.