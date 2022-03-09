Conservancies hailed for helping pastoralist women break barriers

Laikipia North MP Sarah Lekorere (C) leads other woman in marking the International Women's Day at Ngarendare in Meru on March 8, 2022.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Community conservancies in northern Kenya have been lauded for entrenching gender parity and breaking barriers facing women in pastoralist communities.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.