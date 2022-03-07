Rothschild Giraffe

Rothschild giraffes at Lake Baringo Game Reserve.

Worry as study shows Kenya’s Maasai giraffes on verge of extinction

By  Rupi Mangat

  • Today, Africa is the only home for giraffes in the wild, where the modern giraffe evolved.
  • Kenya is the giraffe stronghold. Of the nine subspecies of giraffes, three  are found in the country.



 

The giraffe is one of the most featured wild animals in ancient rock art. Our hunter-gatherer ancestors living in caves were the early artists who portrayed their world on rocks. In faraway India, a giraffe appears in a cave painting from 12,000 years ago.

