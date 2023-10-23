Coast region enjoys tourism boom after Covid-19 gloom

Hotels in the Coast region are recording increased bookings as the tourism peak season approaches after years of a slump over the same period.

Most hotels are now recording 70 to 80 percent bed occupancy with the numbers expected to increase in November and December, according to tourism stakeholders.

Kenya Coast Tourist Association (KCTA) Chief Executive Officer Julius Owino said this is the first time that the tourism industry is receiving a big number of visitors since 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic.

“Most hotels are doing well. We are already hitting 700,000 international arrivals in Mombasa and our target is 1,000,000 visitors by the end of the year,” he said.

Mr Owino explained that the increase in tourists has been brought about by the government’s support for the open sky policy which allows more flights to land directly at Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

He said, for instance, Ethiopian Airlines is preparing to launch its second direct flight to the Coast region, Fly Dubai will do likewise in January next year while Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airlines are waiting for government approval.

It is also expected that the two-month school holidays will play a part in boosting local tourism numbers in the region.

This comes as Mombasa continues to transform itself from a luxury tourism destination to a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism destination.

“Mombasa has changed and we are urging the county government to work closely with the stakeholders to capitalise on the MICE market,” Mr Owino said.

He said that Diani was still the leading destination due to its award-winning beaches, while Lamu, Watamu, Malindi and Taita-Taveta receive visitors because of their cultural and wildlife attractions.

Ms Joy Nguata, a boutique owner in Daini, said she has extended her working hours because of an increase in the number of customers.

“Our business has been struggling for a while but we are happy that as tourism picks up, we also benefit from it. We hope that the situation continues for a long time,” she said.

The same has been experienced in the transport sector where tour operators have been ferrying visitors to Tsavo East National Park in Taita-Taveta County and Shimba Hills National Reserve in Kwale County.

Mr Owino said the domestic and international tourist numbers are expected to increase during the long school holiday.

A spot check by Nation over the weekend revealed that the Standard Guage Railway trains are fully booked until Monday. Buses travelling between Mombasa and Nairobi have increased fare.