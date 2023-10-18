At 74, Lamu's oldest beach boy still going strong

On the shores of the beaches in Lamu Island, Ziwa Abdallah, 74, may pass as an ordinary, well-kempt healthy and elderly man.

Anyone who sees him walking along the streets and sands of Lamu Island, would think he is a grandpa enjoying his sunset years in the serene region.

Chasing the bag

But in actual sense, Mr Ziwa is still chasing the bag as Lamu Island's known oldest beach boy who still practices the craft. He has been on the job for 56 years.

Born at Langoni in Lamu Old Town in 1949, the father of seven says the secret to his long-running career as a beach boy is majorly due to the fact that he is among the few who do not abuse drugs in the region.

During an interview with Nation, Mr Ziwa stressed that keeping off drugs has greatly helped him stay sober and stronger over the years and as such endeared him to the majority of his clients.

“Being sober, trustworthy, and understanding on the job has resulted in many tourist friends coming from far and wide just to appreciate my modest, genuine, and respectful way of doing things,” said Mr Ziwa.

Vast of experience

He has amassed a vast pull of experience, having worked in major tourist destinations across the Coast region including Watamu and Malindi in Kilifi County, Mombasa and Lamu Island which is his native home.

Mr Ziwa can effectively and fluently converse in English, German and Italic which makes it easy for him to understand the needs of his varied clients. He also cites cleanliness as among the key boosters on the job.

Good and bad tourists

Based on the vast knowledge and experience he has acquired in the beach operation business, Mr Ziwa warns that just like with any human group, there are good and bad tourists.

Lamu's oldest beach boy Abdallah Ziwa, 74, embraces a friend. He has worked in the trade for 54 years. Photo credit: KAZUNGU KALUME| Nation Media Group

He says only a smart beach operator can be able to pick out the difference and stick to the side that works for his sanity.

Mr Ziwa reveals that there have been scenarios where he agrees with a tourist on a certain fee before embarking on the tour guiding venture but once he winds up, the tourist refuses to pay.

Wisdom, patience and maturity

He admits that it takes wisdom, a lot of patience and maturity for a beach boy to be able to deal with such characters.

“I always walk away and move to the next. This way I have been able to keep away from those who would taint my image or soil my reputation. It’s now the 54th year in this trade but still, my records are clean. I have never had a case or any complaint from tourists,” said Mr Ziwa.

Apart from being the oldest and most active beach operator, Mz Ziwa is also the Lamu Beach Operators and Tour Guide Association chair.

Avoid conning tourists

He advises upcoming beach operators to maintain cleanliness, avoid narcotics, be sincere in their work and avoid conning tourists.

“I am old but I don’t feel like quitting the business anytime soon. I am doing what I love the most. It’s a job that has enabled me to educate my seven children and sustain my family,” said Mr Ziwa.

Asked about his level of education, Mr Ziwa says he did not step into any formal class to study foreign languages or the beach operator's job.

He says it does not matter whether a beach operator or tour guide stepped in class or not.

Mr Ziwa explains that what matters most is that one needs to be a people person, neat, with polished persuasive communication skills.

“One should also be well informed about the geographical location where he operates. Tourists believe in individuals who are conversant with the area they are visiting. You can’t be a beach operator in places like Lamu, Watamu, or Malindi and you aren’t even aware of tourist attraction sites in these places,” said Mr Ziwa.

Mohamed Abubakar, 52, who has served as a beach operator for 37 years describes Mr Ziwa as a friendly person who interacts with everyone.

“He is a down-to-earth person and good-hearted. Being the chair of the Lamu Beach Operators and Tour Guide Association, he has been of great help to us. Every time we face challenges as tour guides, he always intervenes.

He has also helped us to write recommendations whenever we are asked to submit them somewhere,” said Mr Abubakar.

A beach boy/beach operator, also known as a tour guide is a person who accompanies a group of visitors, mostly tourists to various tourist attraction sites, whether on day trips or longer visits.