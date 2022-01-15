Budalangi

A Budalangi resident wades through flood water while some others use a boat to move around their village at Maumau area in Budalangi, Busia County, on September 15, 2020.

Tonny Omondi

Busia

The forgotten Budalangi floods victims

By  Benson Amadala

A short distance from Budala Primary in Busia County, families have huddled in tents on a tiny parcel of land for the past two years.

