Transport paralysed as heavy rains wreak havoc in Nyanza

A woman wades through a flooded road in Kisumu. 

Photo credit: Elizabeth Ojina | Nation Media Group
By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Transport services have been paralysed between Kanyamkago in Migori County and Kanyikela in Homa Bay County after a key bridge that connects the two areas collapsed due to the ongoing heavy rains.

