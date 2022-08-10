Raphael Wanjala defeats UDA's Maloba to retain Budalang'i seat
Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala of ODM has retained his parliamentary seat after garnering 15,572 votes and defeating his closest challenger, Alfred Juma Maloba of UDA, who got 14,146 votes.
In 2020, Mr Wanjala was among MPs in the top 30 with high approval ratings according to a survey by research firm Infotrak.
In the 2017 general election, Mr Wanjala beat his political rival Ababu Namwamba to announce his comeback after 10 years in the political cold. This was after decamping from Jubilee Party to join Raila Odinga’s ODM.
