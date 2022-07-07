Four arrested in killings of guards

Police in Busia have arrested four suspects in the killings of two guards in Matayos on Tuesday.

Busia Police Commander Maxwell Nyaema said the four were found in Ugenya, Siaya County, where they were hiding.

He said the four, believed to be aged between 20 and 30, were traced from Matayos to the port of Sio, where they also robbed a shop before fleeing on a motorbike to Siaya.

“Our lead directed us to a house in Ugenya in Siaya County where we arrested two people. We found them with a motorbike and other stolen goods from the shops they had robbed at Matayos. The two directed us to the other two,” he said.

Among the goods found with them were seven 10-litre and 10 two-litre jerricans of cooking oil, 38 bars of soap, seven 25kg bags of sugar and sweets, all valued at Sh100,000.

Mr Nyaema confirmed that the motorbike they used to flee from the scene has been used to commit other crimes in the county.

“We cannot rule out the association of the four with other crimes committed in the county. The motorbike that has a number plate blocked had been sighted [at the scenes of] a number of crimes reported in the county,” he said.

He said investigations were going on and “I know soon we will get hold of the gun that [was] used to kill people in the county”.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and work closely with security officers on solving crimes.

He said police had intensified patrols from 6pm to 6am across the county.