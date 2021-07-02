Couple in alleged murder-suicide were assassinated, family says

Police officer was targeted because of his stance on goods smuggling from Uganda, they say.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

A Busia family has disputed a police report on the death of their son, who reportedly shot himself after shooting his wife dead last week, and now claims the couple were murdered.

