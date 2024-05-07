Nairobi Azimio MCAs forced to explain why they met DP Gachagua in Karen

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party in the Nairobi County Assembly has threatened to take action against two members of the coalition for attending a meeting at the Deputy President's official residence in Karen.

This is despite the fact that the office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had invited Nairobi City County elected leaders to discuss the way forward on the Nairobi Rivers Commission Action Plan.

The two Azimio MCAs attending the meeting include Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai who was elected in the 2022 election on the ODM ticket and Utawala Ward MCA Patrick Karaani who was elected on the Jubilee ticket.

Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Moses Ogeto asked the two to explain why they attended the meeting despite the coalition's resolution that no one should attend the meeting called by the DP.

Work with Kenya Kwanza

“In open defiance and disregard of the said communication you proudly chose to attend and even went ahead to give a speech on how you are ready to work with Kenya Kwanza to advance their policies…you are hereby asked to submit a written explanation of your conduct and provide us with a valid cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against you,” part of show cause notice to Mr Alai reads.

The same show cause notice was also served on Mr Karani.

In his reply, Mr Alai said that elected leaders are representatives of the people and not mere followers of directives that do not serve the best interests of their constituents.

He protested that denying them the opportunity to attend some of the functions organised by the national government and not allowing them to participate in policy discussions was a betrayal of the voters who depend on them to represent their interests.

“How can we prevent adverse outcomes for those we represent by being barred from such critical discussions? The recent developments affecting those we represent in Mathare, Embakasi, and Lang’ata are direct results of policies made without input,” Mr Alai said.

Mr Alai told the Majority Whip that the meeting addressed critical issues surrounding the Nairobi Rivers Action Plan and that it was not about defection from one coalition to the other.

Attend the meeting

He also questioned why they were being summoned yet the Speaker of the County Assembly Kennedy Ng’ondi who was fronted by the coalition had requested them to attend the same meeting.

“Furthermore, the Speaker, who was nominated and elected with the overwhelming support of the Azimio wing of the assembly, explicitly requested our attendance of this crucial meeting through an internal memo REF. NO. SPK/MCA/2024/04(01). Your conflicting directive suggests a disconnect within the Azimio Assembly's leadership about the stance on such engagements.”

Mr Karani stated that the Speaker had requested them to attend the meeting, and questioned the contradicting information from the Speaker and the Majority Whip.

Also, the members cited that the Constitution of Kenya (2010) explicitly outlines the role of County Assembly Members, including law-making, representing the electorate, and oversighting the county executive.