Three injured as thugs steal Sh25m from Kimilili bank

Thugs raided a bank in Kimilili town on Tuesday afternoon and made away with Sh25 million after seriously injuring the bank manager and two police officers.

The 1:30pm raid on Ushirika Bank happened just as the cash in transit was brought in from Cooperative Bank, Bungoma branch under the escort of the injured officers.

Kimilili sub-county police commander Mr Muita Marwa said detectives had launched a manhunt for the thugs.

"Our preliminary probe has established that the money, Sh25 million meant to pay farmers, was being escorted from Cooperative Bank in Bungoma town to Ushirika Bank in Kimilili town to pay coffee farmers before the thugs, whom we suspect had waylaid the security officers, made a daring attack and fled with the cash just a few minutes after the money arrived at Ushirika Bank this afternoon," said Mr Marwa.

He asked residents to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

"This is a very daring attack by the criminals that our officers are probing and we want to assure members of the public that we shall arrest them," he said.

In stable condition

Kimilili resident Martha Nekesa narrates what she saw during Kimilili bank heist

The thugs shot at the bank manager and the officers, injuring them.

The three were rushed to Kimilili sub-county hospital for first aid before being transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret town where they are said to be in stable condition.

The bank manager, Mr Kennedy Khalakai was shot on the left side of the stomach and the bullet is still lodged in while police officers Boniface Hamisi and Joseph Lomulen were shot on the thigh and knee, respectively.

A heavy exchange of gunfire ensued as the robbers, whose number remains unknown, escaped towards Chwele market.

The thugs are suspected to have later fled into Uganda in a getaway car.