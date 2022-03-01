Three injured as thugs steal Sh25m from Kimilili bank

pistol

The 1:30pm raid on Ushirika Bank happened just as the cash in transit was brought in from Cooperative Bank, Bungoma branch under the escort of the officers.

Photo credit: Shutterstock
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Thugs raided a bank in Kimilili town on Tuesday afternoon and made away with Sh25 million after seriously injuring the bank manager and two police officers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.