Suspected smuggler nabbed with Sh2m counterfeit cigarettes

Police in Bungoma on Tuesday arrested a driver who is suspected to have been smuggling counterfeit cigarettes estimated to be worth Sh2million to Uganda.

Joseph Karanja, 32, was arrested at Ndengelwa area by the officers in collaboration with their counterparts from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who had laid an ambush on the suspect following a tip off from members of the public.

Confirming the arrest Bungoma South deputy police boss Patrick Gogo said the suspect, who was driving a Toyota Wish (registration number KCE 091E), was arrested along the Webuye Malaba highway on Tuesday evening.

Police officers in Bungoma whisky away a man who was arrested in possession of counterfeit cigarettes worth Sh2million. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

According to Mr Gogo, the officers flagged down the vehicle but the driver defied the orders, prompting the officers to shoot the two rear tyres.

"When our officers checked the vehicle they recovered 32 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes destined for Uganda. The whole consignment is estimated to have a street value of Sh2million," he said.

Counterfeit businesses

According to the police the suspect is being held at Bungoma Police Station awaiting to be arraigned in court.

The police boss warned a stern warning to all those involved in counterfeit businesses of possible arrest and prosecution.

"We want to urge the public to seek lawful means of livelihood instead of engaging in illegal activities," he said.

Police in Bungoma tow a vehicle whose driver was arrested in possession of counterfeit cigarettes worth Sh2million. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Cases of counterfeit goods being smuggled into and out of the country through the Kenya-Uganda have been reported to be on the rise in the recent past.