Popular Bungoma pastor eyeing Wetang’ula’s seat

Renowned Bungoma pastor and leading Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) official Rev Herman Kasili has thrown himself into the political ring.

Rev Kasili wants to unseat Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula from the Bungoma senatorial seat on a United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket. UDP is headed by former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo.

Also in the race is Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome of DAP-K, the Orange Democratic Movement’s Lawrence Sifuna and politician Jacob Machacha.

Rev Kasili, a senior pastor at Gospel Lighthouse Church Webuye, previously declined calls from his followers to vie in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

He has received endorsement from among others, Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli, who has promised to support him.

“I personally congratulate Rev Kasili for offering himself to Dethrone Wetang’ula. I am confident my son Herman will become a very good Senator and serve Bungoma with distinction. We shall support him in his journey to Senate. Rev Kasili is a HSC (Shujaa), a business person with entrepreneurial knowledge and a well-established business leader at KNCCI,” Mr Atwoli said.

Rev Kasili contributed to the establishment of the Lake Region Economic Bloc and headed several KNCCI trade missions abroad.

“I will defeat Senator Wetang’ula and usher in fresh leadership that will better the lives of our people. I will be launching my manifesto soon so my competitors should be ready for a tough battle,” said the cleric, who added that he is a staunch believer in good governance and the rule of law and a proponent of strong democratic values.

He has promised Bungoma residents that he will fight for greater devolved resources and improve access to better healthcare, education, infrastructure, agribusiness as well as support women and young people economically.

He is the pioneer KNCCI chairman of Bungoma County and initiated several projects that boosted trade and industry, coming up with several policies to promote and protect the business community’s interests.

He was also recognised for his role in promoting peace and reconciliation, which saw him awarded a Head of State Commendation by President Uhuru Kenyatta.