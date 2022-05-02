Wamalwa to Ruto: Prepare for Raila handshake after elections

Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has told Deputy President William Ruto to prepare himself for a handshake with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga after the August General Election. Speaking on Sunday at St Kizito Magemo Catholic Church in Ndivisi ward, Webuye East constituency, during a funds drive for the church, Mr Wamalwa said the writing was on the wall that Mr Odinga will be the country's fifth President.

The CS, who was with Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe, criticised Dr Ruto's remarks on Saturday during the burial of the late President Mwai Kibaki in Othaya, Nyeri County, that he said suggested the DP was against handshake politics.

He said that Mr Odinga had often shelved his ambitions and placed the country before his own interests even after his victory had been stolen, and that Dr Ruto should emulate him.

"I was disappointed to see Mr Ruto dismiss the handshake in Kibaki's funeral before his boss Uhuru. That was uncalled off since most Kenyans know that previous handshakes have often brought peace in the country," he said.

"As a way of honouring the late President Mwai Kibaki, Mr Ruto in the event that he loses to Mr Odinga in this coming polls, which I have no doubt he will, should accept defeat and reach out to Mr Odinga for a handshake and embrace unity for the sake of the country's peace and stability," he said.

Mr Wamalwa said the 2007 handshake between Kibaki and Mr Odinga brought calm after the disputed General Election.

"Many people lost lives, property worth millions of shillings was destroyed while businesses went down. Kenya was on the verge of collapsing before the handshake saved the country,” he said, defending the truce between the two political leaders.

The Defense CS said that the same scenario was witnessed in 2018 when Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga shook hands and calmed the country, again after a disputed election.

"I am appealing to the two presidential candidates that whoever will lose should be prepared to work with the other in a handshake deal," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Murathe said it was time for a non-Kikuyu and a non-Kalenjin to lead the country.

He said Mr Kenyatta had asked Dr Ruto several times to resign if he was not satisfied with his government.

"Uhuru told those of us who are in Jubilee that Ruto should resign and we can have CS Wamalwa here become the Deputy President because of his sound leadership skills,” he said.

"We are wondering why Ruto is getting all the government benefits yet he keeps on hurling abuses at the President without any shame. We saw Jaramogi resign as vice-president, saying he couldn't justify his salary when he could not work with founding Kenyan President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.”

Mr Murathe said that because of DP Ruto’s disrespect for President Kenyatta, he will not become President.

"We shall soon begin to traverse this country with Uhuru, telling people what brought the rift between the two leaders," he said.

He added: "We all heard Uhuru saying that it's time for another community to rule this country apart from Kikuyu and Kalenjin, and this time we Kikuyus will vote for Mr Odinga," he said.

Mr Wamalwa said he worked with the late Kibaki and remembered him as a President who helped the country get a new Constitution.

"Kibaki and Raila worked together to bring the new Constitution that saw seven million Kenyans vote yes, while three million people, led by Dr Ruto, voted no and that means it's only Raila who can protect devolution that the new Constitution brought about," he observed.

The CS urged voters in Western Kenya to embrace peace ahead of the August polls.

"Mulembe means peace … and we want to urge our leaders to avoid retrogressive politics that can easily tear the country apart," he cautioned, calling on religious leaders to pray for the nation and Dr Ruto “to soften his heart so that he can accept defeat and shake hands with Mr Odinga should he lose in the election”.

Mr Murathe urged the Azimio team to work together and agree on fielding one candidate in areas where they have more than one to avoid losing to UDA.