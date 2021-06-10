Mt Elgon MCAs echo Ogiek community's grievances  

Ogiek community

Proceedings of the Ogiek community case at Mabanga Farmers Training Center (FTC) in Bungoma county on June 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The community claims that the government erred by evicting them from the land which they had resided on since 1932.
  • The community also wants the government to de-gazette the national game reserve and also compensate them for loss of property which they incurred during the eviction.

Members of County Assembly from Mt Elgon Constituency in Bungoma County have added their voices to call for justice for the Ogiek community which was evicted from Mt Elgon Forest eight years ago.

