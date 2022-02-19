Mark Kadima Wamukoya

Bungoma Catholic Diocese Bishop designate Mark Kadima Wamukoya receives a bull as a farewell gift from Bishop Joseph Obanyi of the Diocese of Kakamega at St Peter’s Parish, Mumias, yesterday.

| Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Bungoma

Prime

Mark Kadima, the Vatican insider who speaks over 10 languages takes over in Bungoma

By  Luke Anami

A Kenyan Vatican insider-cum-diplomat, a canon lawyer, a peacemaker and a clergyman, who speaks more than 10 major languages, takes over as the new shepherd of Bungoma Catholic Church.

