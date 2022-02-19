Pope Francis appoints Bishop Maurice Makumba Archbishop of Kisumu

Bishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba. He has been appointed the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kisumu.

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Pope Francis has confirmed the appointment of Nakuru Diocese Bishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba as the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kisumu.

