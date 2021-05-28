Martin Kivuva elected new chair of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops

Mombasa Archbishop Martin Kivuva

Mombasa Archbishop Martin Kivuva as pictured on December 24, 2019.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Mombasa’s Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde was on Friday elected the new chair of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops ( KCCB).

