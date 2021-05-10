Mrs Teresa Chebet Killong
Bungoma family’s pain after KNH buries their ‘missing kin’

By  Gerald Bwisa

As Kenyans prepared for a rather dull Christmas marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, a family in Tabani village, Bungoma County, was worried about their kin.

