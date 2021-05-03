Dumped body
Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Police looking for mystery man in 'Kitengela quartet' murder case

logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The abducted men were driven across police roadblocks in Nairobi, Kiambu and killed in Murang’a.

  • The bodies of Mr Obuong and Mr Imbai were found dumped in Mukungai River, Murang’a County, and Kieni Forest, Kiambu County.

Detectives investigating the abduction and murder of four men who went missing after a lunch in Kitengela are grappling to unmask a mystery man and his girlfriend who enjoyed the last meal with the quartet.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.