Family in distress after son receives calling letter from girls' school

A family in Webuye West constituency, Bungoma County is in distress after their son received a letter to join a girls' secondary school.

Spencer Wangila, whose dream was to join Kimilili Boys High School, was shocked when he received the letter from Naromoru Girls Secondary School in Nyeri county.

Wangila sat KCPE examinations at Misikhu Primary School and scored 370 marks. However, the family got the first shock after Wangila's result slip indicated his gender as female.

"'When my parents went to pick the result slip, we realised that my gender was indicated as female," said Wangila.

Spencer Wangila displays his birth certificate to the Nation at their home in Bunjosi village Webuye West Constituency. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

The boy's father, Mr Benard Mukenya, lamented the many sleepless nights he has since had over the matter.

He said he had raised the matter with the sub county education office where he was assured that the anomaly would be rectified only for his son to receive a calling letter to a girls' secondary school.

'"When we got the result slip we realised that it indicated my son's gender was female. I raised the matter with the education office where I was assured that they would seek rectification from the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec). I'm surprised they didn't do so," the father said.

Spencer Wangila's father, Benard Mukenya, speaks to the media at Bunjosi village in Webuye West Constituency Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

He further said the school had promised to write an official email to have the error in the result slip rectified. The school also requested him to pay Sh300 towards that end.

The boy's family is now seeking the intervention of education stakeholders on the matter before August 2 when Form One students will begin reporting to the secondary schools they have been called to join.

Meanwhile, Bungoma County Director of Education Philip Chirchir said that he has invited the pupil and his parents to his office on Monday to discuss how the issue can be resolved.