Family in distress after son receives calling letter from girls' school

Spencer Wangila

Spencer Wangila speaks to the media at their home in Bunjosi village Webuye West Constituency.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The family got the first shock after Wangila's result slip indicated his gender as female.
  • Boy's family is now seeking the intervention of education stakeholders on the matter. 

A family in Webuye West constituency, Bungoma County is in distress after their son received a letter to join a girls' secondary school.

