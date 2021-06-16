Form One students
John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Anger as thousands miss Form One schools of choice 

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Education minister Magoha told parents not to canvass for places in the top schools.
  • Some learners placed in day schools that are too far away from their homes.

The long wait for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination candidates’ Form One placement ended in disappointment after the vast majority were admitted to schools that were not of their choice. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.