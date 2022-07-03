Three killed in road crash along Kitale-Webuye highway

Three people, among them the wife of former Sirisia lawmaker John Munyasia, have been killed while seven others have sustained serious injuries after the matatu they were travelling was involved in a road crash along the Kitale-Webuye highway.

Mr Munyasia's wife, Janet Khaoya Munyasia, and the two others died during Saturday 8pm incident that involved a matatu and a tractor.

According to her sister Caren Khaoya, Ms Munyasia boarded the matatu in Kitale town and was to meet her husband and her son who were waiting for her in Bungoma town.

"She usually drives herself but this time round she boarded a matatu and her husband was to pick her in Bungoma town. He tried in to reach her by phone and they began a search that landed them in mortuary," Ms Khaoya told Nation.Africa by phone.

According to police, the tractor was pulling a water bowser from Kiminini trading centre heading to Webuye town.

But upon reaching at Matunda area, while on the climbing lane, the water bowser disengaged from the tractor and rolled backwards, hitting the matatu which was behind it.

"As the tractor was going uphill, the screw joining the bowser and the tractor came off and the water bowser descended downhill, hitting the matatu," said Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jecinta Wesonga who confirmed the incident.

She said three people died on the spot while seven, including the driver of the matatu, were seriously injured.

The survivors, she added, were rushed to Kitale County Referral Hospital where they are receiving treatment. They suffered leg, head and chest injuries.

Ms Wesonga said the accident could have been avoided if the owner of tractor had installed proper lights and done mechanical maintenance on the vehicle.

The bodies were moved to Kitale County Hospital mortuary while the vehicle and the tractor were towed to Kitale Police Station.