EACC summons 63 MCAs over Sh3.2 million 'Christmas allowances'

PAst proceedings at the County Assembly of Bungoma. 63 ward reps and 70 staff members of the County Assembly have been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for irregular receipt of allowances totalling Sh3.2 million in the 2015 - 2016 financial year.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ward reps and staff members of Bungoma County Assembly to appear before anti-graft body.
  • MCAs and County Assembly staff asked to return the cash and all interest accumulated within 14 days.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned 63 Bungoma MCAs and 70 assembly staffs who allegedly received Sh3.2 million as Christmas allowances in an irregular manner during the 2015 - 2016 financial year.

