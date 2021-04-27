EACC summons 63 MCAs over Sh3.2 million 'Christmas allowances'

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned 63 Bungoma MCAs and 70 assembly staffs who allegedly received Sh3.2 million as Christmas allowances in an irregular manner during the 2015 - 2016 financial year.

The commission has summoned the ward reps who received the money and as well as the staff to appear before it starting last Monday to pick their letters.

According to EACC, each of the 63 MCAs received Sh30,000 while each of the 70 assembly staff received Sh20,000 as Christmas allowances.

The commission said it had also established that the payments were done through irregular imprest forms.

A letter issued to all the 63 MCAs and 70 staff members, EACC further asked the MCAs and staff to return the cash and all interest accumulated within 14 days, failure to which an appropriate action will be taken against them.

The commission warned the MCAs and county staff that should they fail to remit the cash within the said period civil right proceeding would be initiated against them.

Acknowledged receipt of cash

A number of MCAs, more so those who were sent packing in the 2017 General Elections, showed up on Monday at the EACC offices. About 30 of the MCAs who received the cash were not reelected in 2017.

John Musakali, a former MCA for Ndivisi Ward in Webuye East constituency, confirmed that they received the summons from the anti-graft body to report to their offices to collect their letters for having received the said allowances.

Musakali, who is a former Leader of Minority in the assembly, said some MCAs had already refunded the cash.

Former South Bukusu MCA, David Fwaro, also acknowledged receipt of the money.

"It was normal for us to draw allowances whenever we sat in various assembly committee meetings. We drew transport and sleeping allowance during such committee meetings. The staff members who accompanied us also drew similar allowances," he said.

Bungoma County Assembly clerk, John Mosongo, said the staff and ward reps have no other choice but to return the money.

Meanwhile, civil rights groups in Bungoma have spoken out strongly over the allegations raised against the MCAs.

Addressing the media in Bungoma town Philip Wekesa from Citizens for Good Governance said that they have lodged numerous complaints to EACC in regards to graft cases and the embezzlement of public funds at the county assembly.

Presiding over graft

"The County Assembly of Bungoma is mandated with oversighting expenditure of public funds, yet they have resorted to presiding over graft in the county," Wekesa said.

Mr Wekesa said that they presented their grievance to EACC seven years ago and they are happy that the matter had been picked up.

"The MCAs and staff members shared 3.2 million illegally for Christmas. We want the EACC to surcharge them so that the tax payers' money is recovered and used for what it was intended for," he said.

He said that the county has poor roads, water shortage in villages among other issues areas where the money can be channeled.

Lumumba Wekesa, another member of Citizens for Good Governance, termed the MCAs as a big embarrassment to the county.

"The EACC has taken the right direction but we feel they have been sleeping on the job, since we raised the complaints seven years ago and its only now that they are responding," he said.