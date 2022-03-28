Days after surviving killer brew, man returns to brewing den and dies

A man who escaped death by a whisker after consuming the suspected killer illicit brews in Bungoma county last Tuesday has died, after he went on another drinking spree in a brewing den on Friday soon after being discharged from hospital.

33-year-old Eugene Wafula was among twelve people who were admitted at Kimilili sub county hospital after taking the brew that killed four people on Tuesday.

They had taken the chang'aa brew at Canaan village in Kamukuywa ward, Kimilili constituency.

Mr Wafula had been discharged, but went back to drinking on Friday with two of his friends.

He started complaining of stomachache before he was rushed to hospital where he died while being treated.

His two friends who also took the brew are fighting for their lives at the Kimilili hospital.

Those who drank with him said he had complained of stomachache.

In the earlier incident, he had also complained of severe stomachache, drowsiness, impaired vision and general body weakness, and was rushed to Kimilili Sub County Hospital by his family.

Residents have complained of police laxity to wipe out the rampant illicit brews in the area.

Led by Jacob Mulati, they called on Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti to transfer all the police officers who have overstayed in the area, saying they were abetting the killer brews.

“Residents here have lost many of their loved ones to these brews. It has also caused a lot of marriages to break while children are dropping out of school,” lamented Mr Peter Sitati.

Another resident Paul Wanyonyi said that local administrators were also giving the fight against illicit brew a blind eye, since some of them were engaging in the illegal trade.

Mr Daniel Waswa a resident narrated to Nation how the illicit brew is prepared using poisonous chemicals of formalin that is used to preserve dead bodies.

"These brewers usually take a cup full of formalin which they pour inside a twenty liter Jerican then add water and leave it to ferment. After about one hour it turns into some sort of liquor," he said.