Bungoma partners with USAid to improve health, agriculture

The county government of Bungoma and USAid East Africa on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that seeks to improve healthcare and agriculture in the region.

In a radical departure from the past, the MoU places premium on locally defined gaps and solutions in a philosophy dubbed "co-owned, co-led and co-managed".

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati signed the MoU on behalf of the county while Mission Director Mark Meassick signed on behalf of USAid.

Speaking shortly after exchanging the signed MoUs, Mr Meassick said the new philosophy seeks to strengthen transformational partnership for community-led development and redefines the bilateral relations from a paternalistic approach to a structured partnership.

He said that he believes in devolution as a way of empowering locals and that it should be supported.

"The Kenyan 2010 constitution gives a fresh life to devolution that has impacted positively on the lives of many and there has been a tremendous impact on many just like how the United States also believes in devolution with its 50 states," he said.

Mr Meassick added that the health, water and agriculture sectors, which are devolved, must be highly respected and regarded and that 95 per cent of their funding will be on these three sectors.

Ensure systems work

He said that apart from funding, they will provide ways to ensure that the systems work well and in a structured manner so that the money given to county governments is spent wisely.

He asked Governor Wangamati to learn from his past mistakes and ensure that the partnership works for the good of the residents.

Governor Wangamati lauded the new approach of letting the people define their problems and how they want them solved, saying it is critical in transforming the society.

He thanked USAid for its funding of PEPFAR, through which millions of Kenyans and residents of Bungoma are accessing the life-saving HIV/Aids drugs and therapy.

He said that money spent at the county level is highly scrutinised, adding that devolution is key in improving the society.

Technical teams set up

The two parties set up technical teams in consultation with residents and civil society organisations and they are scheduled to meet on Thursday, October 28, 2021, to thrash out specific details and needs in both health and agriculture for interventions.