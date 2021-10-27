Bungoma partners with USAid to improve health, agriculture

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati (left) and USAid Mission Director Mark Meassick when they signed an MoU on collaboration in areas of health and agriculture.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The county government of Bungoma and USAid East Africa on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that seeks to improve healthcare and agriculture in the region.  

