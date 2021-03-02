Borana community members meet to foster harmony

Borana community members met on Sunday to establish a joint forum and action plans as a key step in peace-building in the northern region.

Those present in the Isiolo meeting were the Borana Council Elder Chairman Abdullahi Gonjobe, community leaders and professionals from Tana River, Isiolo and Marsabit counties.

The discussions mostly centred on peace as the three counties have recently been hit by cattle rustling.

“We, the leaders, council of elders and Borana professionals had constructive engagements, which have provided fruitful insights on how to foster enduring peace in our counties,” Mzee Gonjobe said.

The meeting resolved to oversee a ceasefire and locals asked to uphold the rule of law.

In a peace declaration dubbed Isiolo-Mulata Resolution 2021, the members committed to living harmoniously with other communities and working closely with security agents and provincial administrators.

They also agreed to sensitise and strengthen unity politically, socially and in the economic spheres.

Promote peace

Further, it was agreed that members promote peace, unity and cohesion in the three counties.

Mzee Gonjobe said the meeting was convened in a bid to lay the groundwork for peace-building in the counties.

He highlighted the importance of a partnership between the security operatives and local authorities, as well as working with communities in ensuring enduring peace.

The meeting came two days after Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali criticised security agencies for employing double standards in addressing insecurity in the county.

He said the law should be applied equally to both sides without fear or favour to prevent further tensions.