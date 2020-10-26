Teacher Emmy's husband charged with murder

A carpenter who doused his wife, a primary school teacher, in petrol and set her ablaze in an horrific incident in Bomet county, has been charged with murder.

Robert Kipkorir Tonui, who was represented by Kericho-based advocate Brian Langat, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he was arraigned before Bomet Resident Magistrate Roseline Korir.

The suspect has been charged with murdering his wife, Emmy Chepkorir Mitei, a former deputy head teacher at Cheptalal Primary School in Konoin constituency.

He is alleged to have been committed the murder on October 7, 2020 at Seanin village, Toboino sub location in Konoin sub county.



Public Prosecutor George Mureithi presented before the court a medical report indicating the accused is of sound mind and should therefore stand trial.

Teacher Emmy's burial

The deceased was laid to rest last week on Monday in Kobel village, Konoin constituency in a ceremony that was skipped by her in-laws.

Only a few family members and villagers attended the private ceremony which was conducted two days earlier than planned.

The late Ms Mitei was attacked by her on October 4, this year at her parents' home in Seanin village, Konoin, in what resulted in 97 per cent burns.

She was rushed to Litein AIC hospital before being transferred to Tenwek Hospital where she died three days later.