Teacher Emmy: Police arrest man who doused wife in petrol, set her alight

Robert Tonui, the man who burned his wife Emmy Chepkoech Mitey to death a week ago in Seanin, Bomet County has been arrested.

The 50-year-old carpenter was arrested in Kericho at a relative's home.

According to Sub-County Police Commander Alex Shikondi, he will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Mr Tonui has been on the run since committing the heinous act at her father’s house.

Mr Robert Tonui. Photo credit: Courtesy

Ms Mitey, a deputy head-teacher, had left her matrimonial home after a quarrel with her husband.

Three weeks later, her husband followed her to her father’s home in Seanin, dousing her in petrol and setting her alight.

She sustained burns all over her body and was taken to Litein Mission Hospital by a neighbour.

She died days later.

Her family said that her husband had been violent over the years.

