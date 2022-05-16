Isaac Ruto picks 29-year-old as running mate for Bomet governors' race

Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader Isaac Ruto has picked 29-year-old Doris Chepkoech Cheborgei as his running mate in the August 9 general election.

Ms Chepkoech is an economics and sociology graduate from Egerton University and a resident of Sotik constituency.

“After looking around, and several factors coming into play, I have picked Ms Chepkoech to represent the youth in the region. We must mentor the youth and prepare them to take over leadership,” said Mr Ruto.

Mr Ruto, a former Bomet Governor said the youth have to seize the moment and elect their own who have been given positions, and have been nominated under the CCM ticket for various positions in the impending general election.

Ms Doris Chepkoech Cheborge, after being picked by Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader as his running mate Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Speaking after accepting the nomination which she described as a surprise, Ms Chepkoech said she will put her best foot forward in the campaigns and that she would not disappoint the youth.

“This has come as a surprise to me as I vied as a Member of the County Assembly for Kapletundo ward in Sotik constituency on a CCM ticket in the recent nominations, but lost. I did not know a surprise of this magnitude awaited me,” said Ms Chepkoech.

She stated that prior to her being called to the party offices in Bomet on Monday morning, she had no idea that she was in the running mate shortlist.

“I want to thank my parents, the people of Kapletundo ward for their support and my party leader for picking me as a running mate in the August election. I will not disappoint them,” said Ms Chepkoech.

“The task ahead is for us all to join hands and deliver all the seats for CCM in the election, while at the same time focusing on rallying the people for the Deputy President William Ruto for the Presidency in UDA ticket,” she stated.

Mr Ruto said a majority of the national leaders were mentored by former President Daniel Moi and it was time for them to prepare youthful leaders so they can take charge of regional and national politics.

He called on the people of Bomet County to back CCM candidates in the election and promised to fix the socio-economic and political issues affecting the region.