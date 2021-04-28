Bomet to supply its surplus oxygen to neighbours, private hospitals

A technician monitors oxygen levels on a machine at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital on April 14, 2021. The county government of Bomet has started supplying oxygen to private hospitals in the South Rift region.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

The county government of Bomet has started supplying oxygen to private hospitals in the South Rift region.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Lamu police impound bhang worth Sh500,000

  2. Mwea rice farmers suffer as buyers keep off

  3. Tana River County assembly speaker impeached

  4. Connect water to your homes, Kimemia tells Ndaragwa residents

  5. Health officials fail to unravel what killed seven in Kakamega

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.