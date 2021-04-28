Companies boost battle against coronavirus

Pwani Oil Commercial Director Rajul Malde (left) donates medicated soap - to be used in the war on coronavirus - to Kenya Progressive Nurses Association National Secretary Triza Ireri on April 2, 2020.

By  NATION TEAM

What you need to know:

  • SOS Children's Villages has secured food donation worth Sh1.7 million to help vulnerable households weather shocks from Covid-19.
  • Pwani Oil has produced 60,000 litres of hand sanitisers to be distributed to Kenyans for free.

Ordinary Kenyans and various organisations have heeded Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe's appeal for collaboration in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

