Companies boost battle against coronavirus

Ordinary Kenyans and various organisations have heeded Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe's appeal for collaboration in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The efforts range from financial commitment, provision of water tanks to aid in handwashing, to distribution of safety kits. The well-wishers include:

Devki Group – Sh20million

The Devki Group of Companies has once again come through for Kenyans at a time of need.

Devki Group Chairman Raval Guru said his board had wired Sh20 million to the Covid-19 emergency response fund for the immediate purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff.

Earlier in the week, Devki said his company would provide oxygen estimated at Sh100 million.

United Bank for Africa – Sh15 million

The United Bank for Africa (UBA), Kenya has donated Sh15 million through its UBA Foundation to the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund set aside to facilitate supplying of relief materials and critical healthcare facilities.

UBA Kenya's donation is part of a total Sh1.4 billion donated by UBA Group to national governments across all its 20 presence countries in Africa.

Accor Group of Hotels - To pay Covid 19-related medical bills for staff

The Accor Group of Hotels will be withdrawing its proposal for a 2019 dividend payout of Sh32 billion so as to allocate 25 per cent of the planned payout to the launch of the 'All Heartist Fund'.

The money will pay for any of the group's 300,000 employees' Covid-19-related hospital expenses, as well as support for employees and individual partners suffering great financial distress as a result of the pandemic.

The group's board members have agreed to give up 20 per cent of their attendance fees to the fund, whereas the group's CEO and chairman Sebastien Bazin has agreed to forego 25 per cent of his compensation during the crisis to be channelled towards the fund.

The Accor Group, a global hospitality brand with over 5,000 hotels including Movenpick, in Nairobi, has had to close more than half of its global branches, a figure which they say is likely to rise to over two thirds in the coming weeks.

As a result, they have had to resort to measures such as a hiring freeze, furloughing for 75 per cent of global head office teams and streamlining of costs such as sales, marketing and IT to reduce capital expenditures and thus limit the impact on earnings.

Midwest Foodbank USA– Sh1.7 million to children homes

SOS Children's Villages, a private child welfare organisation, has secured food donation worth Sh1.7 million to help vulnerable households weather shocks from Covid-19.

The organisation received 10 tonnes of packed Tender Mercies nutritious meal donation (dry nutritional grain dense meal containing rice, lentils, fractured cowpeas, full fat soy, vitamins and minerals that is processed locally by Soy Afric Limited) courtesy of KAPU Africa, a division of Midwest Foodbank USA.

SOS Children's Villages Kenya National Programmes Director Pascal Mailu said vulnerable people are the hardest hit by the pandemic and the donations will help them cope with shocks.

"SOS CV KE in partnership with other like-minded partners, we feel obliged to support the national government efforts in mitigating the social and economic consequences of this pandemic," said Mr Mailu.

He said while government has instituted different measures, including a dusk-to-dawn curfew and containment of movement for 21 days in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties to curb spread of coronavirus, households that depend on daily wages and petty trade to make ends meet are finding it difficult to cope.

More than 500 vulnerable households in Suba, Mombasa, Busia and Nairobi informal settlements (Kiambiu, City Carton, Dandora, Kariobangi, Mbotela, Bahati, Uhuru and Jerusalem) will be the main beneficiaries of this donation.

Pwani Oil – 60,000 litres of hand sanitisers

The Mombasa-based oil company has produced 60,000 litres of hand sanitisers to be distributed to Kenyans for free.

Pwani Oil, in partnership with Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), will distribute the sanitisers that will help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"We contribute to scale up our support to ongoing efforts by the government and other partners to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, using our capabilities and facilities, and as part of our contribution to the well-being of Kenyans," Pwani Oil Commercial Director Rajul Malde said.

The company, which also manufactures soap, has reached out to densely populated areas and supplied them with soap for handwashing.

"This is a good example of a public-private partnership to deliver targeted interventions against the coronavirus pandemic. We need everyone on board in ensuring we have adequate resources to prevent the further spread of this dangerous disease among our people," said KPC Chairman John Ngumi.

The government recently asked for the release of 400,000 litres of impounded ethanol from its stores to be used in making alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

The KPC was given the authority to oversee the distribution of the ethanol to the firms that volunteered to make hand sanitisers.

National Business Compact Coalition – Sh70 million

A number of firms under the National Business Compact Coalition, Kenya chapter, have raised more than Sh70 million to support the government's efforts in the fight against the coronavirus.

The donation, which is in cash and in-kind, was raised by Reckitt and Benckiser, PZ Cussons, Live Ad, Unilever, Menengai, Copia, Rotary International, Johnson and Johnson, Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC), Twiga, Chandaria, and Microsoft.

Mr Edward Oswe, the chief executive officer of Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK), which convened the coalition, said even as these organisations continue to donate funds, talent, airtime on media channels, agile working software, products such as soap and sanitisers, among other in-kind support, more corporates should join the cause.

"More organisations should come on board with in-kind and financial support towards the initiative, which will go a long way in enabling the business community play its role," Mr Oswe said.

"Flexible Fund has been established and is led by Amref with oversight from Kenya Red Cross, UN (Sustainable Development Goals) SDG Partnership Platform, Kenya Association of Manufacturers and MSK to receive and oversee the rapid response to urgent government requests," he added.

Kibos Sugar Company Limited, Kisumu — 3,000 litres of sanitiser to Kisii County government.

The alcohol-based sanitiser will be evenly distributed to various vulnerable groups, including boda-boda operators, traders and members of the public across the county.

The Kisii Chamber of Commerce and Industry has provided an assorted personal protection equipment (PPE) and lime for spot marking worth over Sh1 million to the county government.

Speaking when he received the items, Governor James Ongwae thanked various partners for supporting the county to fight the disease, noting that his officers are working round the clock to ensure that directives outlined by the Ministry of Health are adhered to.

“Some of the equipment will be used in establishing a pilot 'Protected and Controlled Market' at Daraja Mbili to help traders sell their wares in a safe environment. We will then establish model market centres along the same line to maintain social distancing among market goers,” said the governor.

Mr Ongwae observed the efforts are geared towards ensuring that there is a steady supply of foodstuff to residents.

Elsek Group of Companies. More than 1,500 poor families in Kilifi County have a reason to smile after receiving food donation and 10,000 face masks from Elsek Group from Turkey.

The company donated maize flour, cooking oil, sugar, rice and beans to vulnerable families in Kikambala and its environs.

The donation comes amid tighter regulations that have seen movements between Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties restricted to combat the spread of the virus.

The restriction, which started on Wednesday evening, will have a negative impact on traders from Kwale and Kilifi counties, who mostly depend on Kongowea market in Mombasa for their supplies.

The company's chief executive officer, Elsek Osman said the weekly programme will continue until the pandemic is contained.

"Many families living in this area will find it difficult fending for their families because of the restrictions. We have donated the foodstuff to supplement the little they get from their hustles," Mr Osman said.

The investor, who is running the programme as part of his company’s corporate social responsibility, said each family will receive five kilogrammes of maize flour, one litre of cooking oil, four kilogrammes of sugar and beans.

Mr Osman said the intervention will cushion the vulnerable during this crisis. "We must ensure that people don't die of hunger. The donation will supplement the little they have but we must come together and assist the needy as we fight this pandemic," he said.

Ms Susan Karembo, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the company for the good gesture. She also appealed to the county government to support them during this trying times.

"Most families in this county are struggling; they need help particularly now when movement has been restricted. We don't have money to stock food in our houses because we live from hand to mouth," said Ms Karembo who sells boiled maize.

Hindu business community

More than 2,600 families living in informal settlements in Nakuru County have a reason to smile after receiving food donations valued at Sh2 million from the Hindu community.

The Association of Hindu Community in Nakuru donated basic food packages including flour, rice, cooking fat and salt to residents of Kanyoni, Bondeni, Flamingo and Kapkures areas.

The association chairman Shailesh Sheth said the Hindu business community is working with the county government to offer support to the less fortunate families.

“We are aware of the humanitarian crisis that has been caused by the coronavirus, which has seen businesses being shut down and workers rendered jobless. That is why the community, in partnership with the county government and the Lions Club of Nakuru, came together to offer support to these families,” said Mr Sheth.

Bondeni acting chief George Ng’ang’a, who oversaw the door-to-door distribution of the foodstuff, thanked the Hindu community for their generous donations.

Mr Ng’ang’a said majority of the residents survive on hand-to-mouth and the donations will go a long way in helping them during this hard economic times caused by the pandemic.

“Most of our residents were hawkers and boda-boda riders operating in the town’s central business district, but their restriction from the town spelt doom for their families. We thank the donors and encourage others to emulate their acts,” said Mr Ng’ang’a.

Danish government — Sh300 million

The Danish government has donated Sh300 million in emergency support to the Covid-19 response in Kenya.

Danish Minister for Development Cooperation Rasmus Prehn said Kenya is among the most exposed countries in Africa given the country's status as a regional centre of international organisations and companies.

Mr Prehn said the contribution will support Kenya's efforts against the health impact posed by the coronavirus, before the epidemic takes root.

"The Danish government takes responsibility when it comes to tackling the coronavirus at home. Also abroad, we have chosen to act head-on with rapid contributions to address the potential humanitarian and economic emergency, which I fear is underway on the African continent,” he said.

Among other items, the contribution will cover costs of medicine and equipment, capacity building of health personnel and treatment centres.

The Danish Embassy said the spread of the coronavirus seems inevitable and if not handled resolutely, it will have fatal consequences for the most vulnerable populations — not least in densely populated areas and where the healthcare system is challenged.

“It is also my hope that the long-term Danish support to strengthen the Kenyan health system will contribute to mitigate the consequences of the epidemic," said Mr Prehn.

The support is provided through the World Bank to the Government of Kenya.