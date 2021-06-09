Bomet school’s teaching model embraces needs of locals

Saseta Girls Secondary School

Students of Saseta Girls Secondary School learning how to catch fish using a net during an Agriculture lesson on June 1, 2021. The school in Bomet has adopted a teaching model that incorporates the needs of local community using its facilities. 

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Saseta Girls High School in Bomet County has embraced a teaching and training model that reaches out beyond its classrooms and perimeter wall.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.