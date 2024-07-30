Bomet MCAs approve impeachment proceedings against ‘errant’ CECs

The Bomet County Assembly has approved the commencement of impeachment proceedings against three key County Executive Committee (CEC) members in Governor Hillary Barchok’s administration, setting the stage for a fight to save their careers.

The executives — Mr Andrew Kimutai Sigei (Finance and Economic Planning), Erick Kipkoech Ngetich, (Roads, Public Works, and Transport) and Dr Joseph Kipngetich Kirui of Administration, Public Service, and Special Programmes — are facing impeachment for gross misconduct, lack of integrity, and misappropriation of funds.

As a result, three special committees have been established and approved by the Assembly to hear the charges against the CECs within the next 10 days and present their findings to the House.

Speaker Cosmas Korir directed the committee members to meet and pick a chairperson and vice chairperson for the hearings, with the schedule to be released later.

“The committees will pursue judicial proceedings against the CECs and will operate within the Constitution and the law, relevant statutes, and Standing Orders. They will meet to adopt rules for conducting the investigations,” Mr Korir said after the session that ended past 10 pm on Monday.

The latest development comes against the backdrop of a dispute between Governor Barchok and MCAs over Sh96 million allegedly channeled to each of the 25 civic wards through 10 departments in his administration.

The MCAs have accused Professor Barchok of misleading the public and creating political backlash against them in their respective wards.

MCAs Ann Mutai, Joseah Samoei, Kibet Ngetich, Dennis Ngeno, and Erick Kirui have been appointed as members of the house committee to investigate the charges against Mr Sigei. This decision followed a vote where 27 MCAs approved the process, with four abstaining and four opposing it.

Charges against them

The charges against Dr Kirui will be handled by Ms Emily Cheruiyot, Mr Ernest Rotich, Mr Peter Mutai, Mr Nathan Kibet, and Mr Victor Rop.

The charges against Mr Erick Ngetich will be reviewed by a committee consisting of Ms Roseline Cheptoo, Mr Dancel Kirui, Mr Richard Ruto, Mr Benard Langat, and Mr Benard Kipkirui.

Kapletundo MCA Nathan Kibet the, tabled the impeachment motion against Mr Sigei, accusing him of failing to ensure the County Fiscal Strategy Paper and the County Annual Development Plan were published, which contravenes the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.

Mr Kibet noted that the Controller of Budget's April 2024 review report flagged the illegal operation of two bank accounts in the county.

Mr Sigei is accused of failing to ensure the county had sufficient revenue streams, leading to a perennial failure to meet its own revenue target. For the 2023-2024 Financial Year, the county collected Sh 157,105,283 against a budgeted Sh 332,041,830.

Mr Mutai highlighted that Mr Ngetich failed to explain the utilisation of Sh195 million for county roads and Sh78 million for cross-cutting roads in the fiscal year 2023-2024. With no projects matching these amounts, it is concluded that the funds may have been misappropriated.

Dr Kirui faces charges of neglecting payments to village managers for several months, as tabled by Merigi ward MCA Peter Langat. Dr Kirui is accused of violating the National Social Security Fund Act and the National Hospital Insurance Fund Act by failing to ensure timely remittance of statutory deductions, causing significant debt to NSSF and NHIF and exposing county staff to distress.

He is also charged with failing to oversee the completion of critical infrastructure projects, including the Governor’s residence and various ward offices, despite repeated budgetary allocations over five years. Additionally, Dr. Kirui failed to ensure adequate working conditions, including proper furniture, working space, stipends, and field allowances for county staff in Sub County and ward offices, showing a lack of administrative competence.

The CEC is also accused of unprocedural renewal of employment contracts for sub-ward administrators, undermining the role of the County Public Service Board and established public service regulations. Dr. Kirui is further accused of engaging in gross misconduct and violating the Penal Code (cap 63) and the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012, by attempting to cause physical harm to Bernard Langat within the precincts of the county offices.