'We have no capacity': Njuri Ncheke elders reject court order to handle Mwangaza ouster bid

The court case seeking to halt Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza’s removal from office took a fresh twist Tuesday after Njuri Ncheke elders disowned it and turned down a court order to mediate the row between the county boss and MCAs.

According to the elders, they are not party to the application that was filed in court in their name.

Meanwhile, Meru County Assembly Deputy Majority Leader Zipporah Kinya has withdrawn the motion to impeach Governor Mwangaza after the High Court stopped the debate. This comes amid reports that a fifth impeachment motion is in the works.

On Monday, Meru High Court judge Linus Kassan issued conservatory orders suspending debate on the impeachment motion and deferred his ruling to August 20, 2024.

“Njuri Ncheke Supreme Council of Ameru elders are hereby ordered to submit their resolution or lack of it on the dispute between the parties herein...not later than three weeks from today,” he directed.

MCA Zipporah Kinya withdraws impeachment motion against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza

He further ordered the parties to appear before Njuri Ncheke by Wednesday this week for alternative dispute resolution.

But addressing journalists after a closed door meeting on Tuesday, Njuri Ncheke officials led by Chairman Linus Kathera disowned the application for amicus curiae and affidavit drawn by Wambugu&Muriuki Advocates.

“As the Njuri Ncheke leadership, we did not seek to be friends of the court in the impeachment case. We cannot interfere with county assembly business. The only process we have been involved in is the reconciliation of leaders as advised by the president,” Mr Kathera said.

Mr Josphat Murangiri, the Njuri Ncheke Secretary-General in charge of operations, disowned the affidavit filed in court in his name.

“I am equally shocked that Njuri Ncheke made an application to be enjoined in the case. Njuri Ncheke has no capacity to handle impeachment issues. The court order is erroneous. We do not have an investigation wing or capacity to handle constitutional matters,” Mr Murangiri said.

But speaking to Nation by phone, lawyer Earnest Kimaita of Wambugu&Muriuki Advocates dared Mr Murangiri to go to court and contest the documents.

"If he is contesting the application and the signature, the best thing to do is to file a suit in court. However, we did our work as instructed by Mr Murangiri," Mr Kimaita said.

He accused Mr Murangiri of playing politics by crying foul after the impeachment motion had been stopped.

However, Mr Murangiri said he had instructed his lawyer to have the document withdrawn as he did not file any affidavit.