Elite police officers patrol Ol Moran
Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Baringo

Prime

Why arresting and prosecuting bandits is an impossible task

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

Residents of banditry-prone counties in the North Rift have accused security officers and administrators of failing to arrest and prosecute identified armed criminals.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.