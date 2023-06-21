Why Baringo residents are not amused by Linturi's comments on reopening donkey slaughterhouse

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi was in Mogotio, Baringo County, last week, and made some comments that have not gone down well with the reidents. The problem is the reopening of the Sh300 million Chinese-owned donkey slaughterhouse in the sub-county.

Locals, especially farmers, are protesting against the reopening of the slaughterhouse in Mogotio.

The CS's comments have sparked anger among communities who depend on the animals for their livelihoods, farming and transport, and who are not in favour of the reopening of the slaughterhouse.

Before it closed three years ago, Goldox Kenya Ltd slaughtered 400 donkeys a day, mainly for their hides and bones, which were exported to China, where the hides are used to make a popular medicine.

The abattoir was set up after receiving government approval on April 1, 2015, targeting China, Russia and other Far East countries where donkey products are in high demand.

Closure order

However, the government ordered the closure of slaughterhouses following concerns about declining numbers of the animal and increasing cases of theft to meet demand for the export market.

The ban came into effect in February 2020, after former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya ordered the closure of the abattoirs, warning that the donkey population was declining drastically and the animal was facing extinction.

Apart from Goldox, other abattoirs that have been shut down are Star Brilliant Abattoir in Maraigushu, Naivasha, Sillzha Ltd in Turkana and Fuhai Machakos Trading Company Ltd, which slaughtered about 1,000 donkeys a day, according to government figures.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi (Left) and Baringo Deputy Governor Felix Maiyo during launch of a food and nutrition resilence programme in Mogotio on June 15, 2023. His remarks on consideration to re-open the Sh300 million Chinese-owned donkey abattoir in Mogotio has sparked outrage from locals, who are concerned about the dwindling donkey population in the region. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

Mr Linturi last week said he would expedite the reopening of the abattoir once he receives a report from the government on how it should operate, noting that it was a source of employment for hundreds and made revenue for the government.

Jobs for locals

According to the CS, the closure of the abattoir was a big blow to hundreds of locals who were employed there, which affected the county's economy.

He said he would ensure that the facility complied with government regulations to pave the way for its reopening.

"I was very excited when I received reports that donkeys were being slaughtered here for export to China. If that is the case, then it should be up and running so that we can generate revenue. Once the report is out, I will expedite the implementation of its recommendations to ensure that local people get an income," he said.

Area MP Reuben Kiborek had appealed to the government to reopen the abattoir, saying many locals were left jobless after it closed its doors following a government directive three years ago.

Facing extinction

However, residents are more concerned about how much the region's donkey population has dwindled since the company started operating.

They say the beasts of burden were threatened with extinction when the slaughterhouse was set up seven years ago.

Others are more concerned about the cultural aspects of the business. Mr Samuel Kiragu, an elder from Tinet village, says that according to Kalenjin culture, it is an abomination to slaughter a donkey.

"When you slaughter a donkey, a cleansing ceremony is performed to protect the person from impending curses such as sickness, drought and others. Donkeys are only meant to help people," said Mr Kiragu.

Josephine Kinangai, a member of the Association of Donkey Owners in Kenya (ADOK) speaking during a protest by farmers in Maji Mazuri, Eldama Ravine on June 19, 2023 against the re-opening of donkey slaughterhouse in Mogotio, Baringo county. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

The Association of Donkey Owners in Kenya (Adok) said it was disturbed by the CS’s words, saying the slaughterhouse was closed for valid reasons.

"The topography of this area is hills and valleys. We also farm in the forests with poor road networks. The donkeys help us a lot in planting and even in transporting farm produce from the farms to the market, not to mention domestic chores like carrying water and firewood," said Mrs Josephine Kinangai, a member of the association.

"Our children went to school thanks to the help of donkeys. If this abattoir reopens, unscrupulous traders will take advantage of the situation to steal donkeys and sell them to the abattoir," she said.

Means of transport

The reopening of the abattoir will cripple her business as farmers in remote areas rely on donkeys for transport, she said.

"Donkeys take a long time to reproduce and if they are wantonly slaughtered, they will fall below the reproductive number," said Ms Vivian Chemutai, another farmer.

Increased global demand for donkey meat and skin led to the establishment and licensing of donkey slaughterhouses in 2016 to 2018.

Growing Chinese demand for traditional medicine, called ejiao, created a black market, with gangs hired by skin smuggling networks to steal donkeys.

This sparked anger in communities that depend on the animals for livelihoods, farming and transport.