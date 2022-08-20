Three dead, scores injured as matatu crashes along Marigat-Nakuru road

Three people, including a secondary school student have been confirmed dead, scores others injured in a grisly road accident in Radat along Marigat-Nakuru highway.

The Friday afternoon incident involved a matatu traveling towards Marigat town that got a tyre burst and veered off the road.

According to Mogotio Sub-County police commander Felician Nafula, the ill-fated vehicle rolled several times before landing in a ditch.

“As a result, two people, including the driver, died on the spot while a secondary school student at Kapropita Girls High school succumbed to her injuries before being taken to the hospital,” said Ms Nafula.

More than 17 others, according to the police, sustained serious injuries, with most being students who were reopening school after the half-term break.

The Sub-County police commander said one unknown passenger who was unconscious had also sustained injuries on the abdomen.

“The bodies of the three deceased persons have been moved to Eldama Ravine Sub-County hospital morgue awaiting autopsy while the injured persons were taken to Marigat and Kabarnet hospital for treatment,” she said.

The motor vehicle which was extremely damaged was towed to Mogotio police station as investigation into the fatal accident commenced.

Medics at the two facilities said most of those injured sustained multiple head and leg injuries but are in stable condition.

Black spot?

Three years ago, three people lost their lives while nine others sustained serious injuries after a matatu they were travelling in rolled several times at the same spot.

The vehicle, which was heading to Kabarnet from Nakuru, veered off the road at Radat area and rolled killing the three instantly.

Witnesses told the Nation that the driver of the ill-fated matatu with 12 passengers was trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian when the vehicle lost control and veered off the road.