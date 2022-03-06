One killed, two injured as bandits attack village in Baringo

Locals fleeing Sinoni Village in Baringo South

Locals fleeing from the troubled Sinoni Village in Baringo South to other safer villages due to flare-ups that led to the killing of more than four people in the area on March 4 and 5, 2022.


Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

One person was killed while two others sustained gunshot injuries in a fresh banditry attack in the troubled Sinoni village of Baringo South.

