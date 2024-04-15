Centre-One trading centre in Mochongoi, Baringo County has been frequently attacked by bandits who hide in the Korokoron hills

No rest for the dead, kin as bandits alter burial norms in Baringo villages

Deserted Centre-One trading centre in Mochongoi, Baringo County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For someone to be buried in the banditry-prone areas, police officers must be present.
  • Such funerals are rushed as mourners fear being ambushed.
  • Sometimes bereaved families are forced to change burial sites due to fear of attacks.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Inside Mudavadi’s game plan in UDA merger

    Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

  2. PREMIUM Revealed: How counties denied Kemsa Sh1bn

    The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) Head Office Nairobi at Commercial Street, Industrial Area.

  3. PREMIUM Atwoli under siege

    Francis Atwoli

  4. PREMIUM Experts: This is the way out of public wage bill crisis

    Moses Kuria and Lyn Mengich