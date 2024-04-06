Banditry, a deserted Baringo ward and a troubled MCA

When he was elected the Saimo-Soi Ward Representative in 2022, Mr Michael Chebon “Cherombor” had many projects in mind.

One of them was rehabilitating boreholes that had been vandalised by criminals. The boreholes would provide water to pastoralists and their animals.

Months after getting into office, locals began reporting banditry and livestock theft.

“It has escalated from stock theft to killings,” Mr Chebon says.

“I have attended more than 20 funerals of people killed by criminals since taking office. Tens of others are nursing serious gunshot wounds.”

The raids sparked an exodus from the affected villages. At least 20 schools in Saimo-Soi ward, Baringo North Sub-County, have been shut.

According to the government, banditry has driven more than 10,000 people in the ward from their homes. The most affected sub-locations are Barketiew, Loruk, Sibilo and Rondinin.

More than 2,736 families in Ng’aratuko, Kosile, Chepkewel, Kapsebeiwa, Naiben, Koibaisa, Nyalilbuch, Kapsoi, Chelelyo, Kiplelchony villages have fled their homes, according to EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza.

Learning has been paralysed at Yatya, Kagir, Kosile, Ng’aratuko, Kibenos, Sibilo, Koroto, Biretwonin, Akoreyan, Moinonin, Chepkewel, Rondinin, Karimo, Sesianin, Kapsepeiwa and Naipen primary schools. Sibilo, Koroto and Yatya secondary schools have been closed too.

Saimo-Soi Ward Representative Michael Chebon Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

“Almost all villages in Saimo-Soi ward are deserted. The inhabitants fled to Kipsaraman, Kabartonjo, Chebarsiat, Kasisit, Kipcherere, Kimalel, Mogotio Marigat and other areas,” the MCA says.

“I move from one hospital to the next looking for the injured and dead, then make funeral arrangements and fundraisers. I also need to trace the villagers and ensure they get food and other necessities.”

Many families have become destitute after their animals were driven away by raiders.

“I receive more than 1,000 calls a day. The calls are not about development victims of banditry seeking help. I at times become overwhelmed. To cut a long story short, I am the leader of a deserted ward,” Mr Chebon says.

More than 30,000 animals have been stolen from the ward since August 9, 2022.

“Two weeks ago, an armed group came to Rormoch village and attempted to take my 200 goats. The men were repulsed by security officers,” he says.

“Other families have lost everything. Where will they get school fees for the second term?”

After killing, maiming, displacing villagers and stealing animals, the bandits go on rampage sprees, vandalising and burning houses and schools. Mr Chebon thinks the aim is to discourage locals from returning home.

Projects destroyed by the raiders include Natan borehole which was to be installed with a solar pump. At least 500 families would gain from the project.

“The borehole was sank years ago but raiders carted away the solar panels. I recently contacted a donor who wanted to rehabilitate it. The work was to begin in November last year,” he says.

A multimillion-shilling irrigation project funded by the WFP in Yatya village has also stalled.

Water projects in Kosile and Ng’aratuko villages have been abandoned after residents fled.

“Construction of hospitals in Ng’aratuko and Kosile has been put on hold after the contractors fled,” the MCA says.

“People are traumatised and need psycho-social support,” Mr Chebon says.

He has threatened to sue the government for failing to protect lives and property.