Centre-One trading centre in Mochongoi, Baringo County has been frequently attacked by bandits who hide in the Korokoron hills

Banditry, a deserted Baringo ward and a troubled MCA

Deserted Centre-One trading centre in Mochongoi, Baringo County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

What you need to know:

  • Key water, school, health and other projects have been abandoned after contractors fled for their lives.
  • Banditry has driven more than 10,000 people in Saimo-Soi Ward from their homes.
  • More than 30,000 animals have been stolen from the ward since August 9, 2022.

