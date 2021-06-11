Learning marred in banditry-hit areas of Baringo

School-going boys in banditry-prone Baringo South have resorted to going into the bushes to protect their community from being attacked.

By  Florah Koech

What you need to know:

  • The affected schools include Mukutani, Sosion, Matunda, Ruggus, Kapindasum primary schools and Mukutani and Embosos.
  • The situation has been worsened by the fact that many teachers, a majority of whom are non-locals, are yet to report to for fear of being attacked.

Seven institutions in the banditry-prone Baringo South are yet to resume learning a month after schools reopened countrywide, raising fears of increased drop out cases.

